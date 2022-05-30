New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded strict punishment for those who threw ink on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday.

The umbrella organisation of over 40 farm unions has also demanded that the police officers "guilty for this negligence" be suspended and a judicial inquiry ordered in the matter.

Alleging that the Karnataka government had not made any security arrangements for Tikait, the SKM said, "The photo of the prime accused along with former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP's state vice-president Vijayendra, current Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol has now made it clear that the attack was sponsored by the BJP."

Miscreants threw ink on Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, following which three people were arrested.

Soon after the incident, clashes broke out between the organisers of the event and the miscreants, leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs. The miscreants then allegedly shouted "Modi, Modi".

"It is also clear that the BJP government had not made any security arrangements, despite the tense atmosphere due to a television channel's propaganda campaign against the farmers' movement for the past few days," the SKM said in a statement.

It said it would not be appropriate to ignore the attack as a small incident since Tikait was "attacked" on earlier occasions as well.

"Rakesh Tikait should be provided security. This incident has once again exposed the anti-farmer face of the BJP. Farmers know how to teach a lesson through peaceful and democratic means to this government, which has repeatedly sponsored attacks on them," the statement said.

Jnanendra dismissed the allegation that those who targeted Tikait were BJP leaders.

"We are in touch with the officers. Three people have been arrested and are being interrogated. I denounce this act. Everyone has got the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution," the Karnataka home minister said.

