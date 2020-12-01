Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The weather is expected to remain dry till December 6 in Kashmir, they added.

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, was the only place in the valley where the mercury stayed below the freezing point at a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the mercury in Srinagar, which had recorded the minimum temperature of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, settled at a low of 1.0 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius.

The officials said the mercury settled at the minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, 1.0 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 6, after which there is a possibility of a spell of rain and snow between December 7-8.

