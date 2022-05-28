Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched an automated SMS alert facility for sending scheduled reminder messages to parents of children aged 0 to 5 years for immunization on mobile phones.

Mann said scheduled messages with details of vaccination due and nearest vaccination centre shall be automatically sent to registered mobile numbers of parents. This facility will prove helpful in improving Punjab's vaccination status, an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

An official spokesperson said this automated SMS alerts facility will be bilingual (Punjabi and English).

The objective of the facility is to sensitize and spread awareness among all the parents for timely vaccinations of their children, besides monitoring and tracking the entire lifespan of the vaccination schedule of children (covering 31 vaccinations).

He informed that the initiative is being developed by the Department of Governance Reforms under the aegis of the Punjab government.

