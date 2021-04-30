New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condoled the demise of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, calling him an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of the Indian constitution.

"Deeply pained by the demise of India's former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee," tweeted Singh.

"He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he added.

Sorabjee died earlier on Friday morning at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression.

"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee's demise.

Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003, for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee has held several offices in organisations of national and international repute. (ANI)

