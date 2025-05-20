Dhanbad, May 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday unveiled a life-size statue of Binod Bihari Mahto, one of the pioneers of the Jharkhand movement.

He unveiled the statue in the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on the campus of Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) in Dhanbad.

Also Read | Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

"Jharkhand was created through a movement. Our ancestors played a significant role in the formation of this state. So, we want to honour them," Soren said.

The varsity, named after Mahto, is rapidly progressing, he said.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

"Continuous efforts are being made to bring quality in schools as well as college education, and more improvement will be seen in the coming days," he added.

Gangwar said he was not satisfied with the state's higher education system.

"I am not satisfied with the current situation, but I am fully committed to improving it," he said.

The governor urged Soren to direct the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to expedite appointments to ensure the timely recruitment of teachers, officers, and staff in universities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)