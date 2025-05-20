Mumbai, May 20: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed on Monday, May 20, that the state’s flagship welfare scheme, Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, will not be discontinued. Eknath Shinde urged beneficiaries not to believe in rumours circulating on social media and elsewhere.

Addressing a public event in Kalyan-Dombivli, Shinde said, “Ladki Bahin (sisters) should not believe in rumours. The (Ladki Bahin Yojana) scheme will never be scrapped. It will continue because ours is a double-engine government that keeps its promises, and doesn’t make printing mistakes.” Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

The scheme provides INR 1,500 per month to eligible women aged between 21 and 65 years. It targets women facing financial hardship, including those who are married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, destitute, or the sole unmarried woman in a household. To qualify, applicants must be residents of Maharashtra with an annual family income of less than INR 2.5 lakh. The state government has allocated INR 46,000 crore for the programme.

The opposition has criticised the Mahayuti government for not increasing the monthly assistance to INR 2,100 as promised in the run-up to last year’s assembly elections, and has alleged the scheme may eventually be scrapped—a claim Shinde firmly rejected. Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud: Mumbai Police Bust Racket Involved in Fraudulent Opening of Bank Accounts in Name of Maharashtra Govt’s Cash Scheme for Women, 3 Arrested.

During the event, Shinde also inaugurated several civic development projects for the Kalyan-Dombivli region, promising a cleaner and more beautiful city. “It is the dream of Kalyan Dombivalikars to make their city clean and beautiful, and this unique cleanliness initiative will certainly help achieve that,” he said.

Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and local MLA Ravindra Chavan attended the event. Deputy CM Shinde further highlighted Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s growing strategic might and decisive approach to countering terrorism.

