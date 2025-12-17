Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Vijay Diwas 2025 was commemorated with customary military solemnity and dignity at the Southern Command War Memorial, Pune, on December 16, marking 54 years of India's decisive victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, led the observance in the presence of serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

According to an official statement, the central event of the commemoration was a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, during which Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth laid a commemorative wreath on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command, paying homage to the brave soldiers, airmen, and sailors who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation's sovereignty and freedom.

A solemn silence was observed as a mark of collective remembrance and gratitude to those who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war.

As part of the Vijay Diwas observances, veterans, including those who participated in the 1971 War, were felicitated in recognition of their distinguished service and contribution to one of India's greatest military victories. Veer Naris were also honoured during the ceremony, acknowledging their courage, resilience and enduring sacrifice, which remain integral to the Armed Forces' ethos, the statement added.

The felicitation underscored the Indian Army's enduring commitment to honouring its veterans and war widows and to preserving the legacy of courage, duty and sacrifice across generations.

The commemoration concluded with an interaction between the Army Commander, serving personnel, Veer Naris and veterans at the Southern Command Museum lawns, adjacent to the War Memorial, reinforcing the enduring bond between generations of soldiers and families united by a shared legacy of service, sacrifice and victory. (ANI)

