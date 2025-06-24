Shimla, June 24 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over the low- and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh till June 30 as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire state, the local Met office said on Tuesday.

It issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in seven districts --? Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur -- on Wednesday and yellow warning for heavy rains in nine of the state's 12 districts, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday.

Meanwhile, flash flood in a nallah, located about two kilometres away from Losar, blocked the Losar-Kunzum road in Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday, police said, adding that two-to-four vehicles were stranded.

The office of the Director General of Police on Tuesday issued an advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains, especially near hillsides, rivers and low-lying areas; monitor weather forecasts and alerts; save emergency contacts; keep mobile phones charged and store essential items.

The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh brings with it significant risk due to the state's hilly terrain and fast-flowing rivers. These heighten the danger of floods, landslides and cloudbursts posing a threat to life and property, the advisory said.

Residents near the rivers, streams, dams and waterfalls have been advised to stay away from the water bodies during and after the rainfall.

The advisory also asked the authorities of hydropower projects to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs and ensure coordination with the respective district administrations, check that sirens and public announcement systems are functional to alert nearby communities before the release of water.

The tourists and water sports operators -- especially in Kullu, Bilaspur and Una districts -- must suspend activities during inclement weather and tourists must follow government advisories and avoid river-based activities during high-flow periods, it said.

The District Superintendent of Police shall ensure that emergency response teams are fully equipped and alert, and inspect vulnerable sites regularly, the advisory added.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state since Monday evening. Nadaun recorded 63.5 mm of rain, followed by Kangra 60.5 mm, Poanta Sahib 49 mm, Hamirpur 46.5 mm, Mandi 44.2 mm, Guler 42.4 mm, Neri 39.5 mm, Bharari 33.4 mm Sujanpur Tira 20.8 mm, Nahan 17.2 mm, Dehra Gopipur 17 mm and Bilaspur 14.1 mm.

Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 41-46 kilometres per hour lashed Kukumseri and Bajaura.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of 13.2 mm on Tuesday. Hamirpur was the hottest during the day at 36.5 degree Celsius.

