Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday shifted to COVID ICU ward in view of his oxygen requirement of 10 litres per minute, according to his health bulletin by Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

Khan, who was shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for his COVID-19 treatment, has been kept under constant monitoring of doctors.

His son Abdullah Khan was also shifted to the same hospital and his situation is satisfactory, as per the bulletin.

The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him. (ANI)

