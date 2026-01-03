Mumbai, January 3: The rate of 24-carat gold edged up by INR 10, bringing the rate for ten grams to INR 1,36,210. A similar increase was seen in 22-carat gold rate, which rose by INR 10 to trade at INR 1,24,860 per ten grams, reflecting a steady but cautious start to the day's market activity.

Regional variations persist across India's major cities, with Chennai recording the highest price for 24-carat gold rate at INR 1,37,250. In Delhi, the same quantity is priced at INR 1,36,360, while Mumbai and Kolkata are trading at INR 1,36,210. For 22-carat gold, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad share a consistent price of INR 1,24,860, compared to INR 1,25,810 in Chennai.

Gold Rate Today, January 3, 2026:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,24,373 INR 1,36,360 Mumbai INR 1,24,860 INR 1,36,210 Chennai INR 1,25,810 INR 1,37,250 Hyderabad INR 1,24,860 INR 1,36,130 Bengaluru INR 1,24,860 INR 1,36,020 Ahmedabad INR 1,24,758 INR 1,36,100 Kolkata INR 1,24,860 INR 1,36,210 Srinagar INR 1,25,250 INR 1,36,210 Jodhpur INR 1,24,575 INR 1,35,900 Jaipur INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Bhopal INR 1,24,722 INR 1,36,060 Lucknow INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Noida INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Ghaziabad INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Gurugram INR 1,24,557 INR 1,35,880

Precious metals started the New Year higher on January 2, as gold climbed a little from a two-week low hit in the previous session, while the others also pared some losses accumulated in the past week, even as the metals notched unprecedented gains in 2025.

Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to USD 4,346.69 per ounce as of 0019 GMT, after hitting a record high of USD 4,549.71 on December 26. It fell to a two-week low on Wednesday. US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.5% to USD 4,360.60/oz.

