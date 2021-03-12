Rampur, March 12: Samajwadi Party MP Mohd. Azam Khan has been granted permission to sell his double-barreled gun. Khan has sought permission to sell the firearm after the district administration issued a notice to him, saying he could not own more than two licensed firearms. Azam Khan, currently lodged at Sitapur jail along with son Abdullah Azam, owns a licensed revolver, a rifle and a double-barreled gun.

He had written a letter to the district administration, seeking permission to sell his double-barreled gun. City Magistrate Ramji Mishra said, "The MP has been granted permission to sell his double-barreled gun. We have also informed Sitapur jail authorities of the permission granted to him. Earlier, the government had fixed the January deadline for surrendering extra firearms, but the date was later extended till June." Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party MP, Surrenders with Wife and Son in Rampur Court, Sent to Jail.

The Union government had made amendments in the 1959 Arms Act last year, that restricted the number of firearms possessed by a person from three to two. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam owns a revolver, while his wife Tanzeen Fatma, also a MLA, owns a rifle. Official sources said after the amendment, notices were served to all those who had three firearms, following which several politicians have surrendered their weapons.

