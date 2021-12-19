New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for their comment over the Centre's decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years and termed it 'unfortunate'.

"The comments on the women's marriage age are unfortunate. Such comments must be avoided," Hussain said.

This comes after the SP leader, earlier on Friday said that the girls should be married when they attain the age of fertility, while Owaisi termed the proposal as "ridiculous".

"SP is losing the Uttar Pradesh elections and that is why it is connecting everything with the polls," the BJP leader added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. The government is likely to propose a bill in Parliament during the ongoing winter session. (ANI)

