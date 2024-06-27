New Delhi, June 27: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) RK Chaudhary's recent comments on the Sengol have ignited a political controversy. Chaudhary questioned the presence of Sengol in Parliament, calling it a symbol of monarchy.

"The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. The BJP government, under PM Modi, installed the Sengol in Parliament. 'Sengol' means 'Raj-Dand' or 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by 'Raja ka danda' or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution," said Chaudhary. What Is Sengol? As Sengol To Be Placed in New Parliament Building, Here's What You Need To Know About Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu in New Sansad Bhavan.

SP MP RK Chaudhary's Controversial Remark on Sengol

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP RK Chaudhary says, "The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. In its previous tenure, the BJP govt under the leadership of PM Modi installed 'Sengol' in Parliament. 'Sengol' means 'Raj-Dand'. It also means 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the… pic.twitter.com/LXM8iS0ssO — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav defended Chaudhary, suggesting that the remark might be a reminder for the Prime Minister. "When the Sengol was installed, the PM bowed before it. He might have forgotten this while taking the oath. Maybe our MP's remark was to remind him of that," Yadav stated.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore supported Chaudhary's demand, criticizing the government for creating high drama during the Parliament inauguration. "This is a good suggestion from our Samajwadi Party colleague," said Tagore. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the SP's stance, accusing them of disrespecting Indian and Tamil culture.

"The Samajwadi Party opposes Sengol in Parliament, calling it 'Raja ka Dand'. If it was so, why did Jawaharlal Nehru accept it? This shows their mindset. They attack Ramcharitmanas and now Sengol. Does DMK support this insult? They must clarify," Poonawalla asserted. BJP MP Ravi Kishan criticized Chaudhary, suggesting that the opposition's stance was akin to trying to replace Lord Ram. Sengol, Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu, to be Installed in New Parliament Building, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah.

"They want to replace Lord Ram, the other day they compared their MP with Lord Ram," he said. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi defended Prime Minister Modi's actions, asserting that whatever PM Modi has done regarding the Sengol is correct and should remain as is.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confusion over Chaudhary's controversial approach, questioning whether he was elected for development or to engage in such divisive politics. Paswan highlighted that symbols like the Sengol, which have been disrespected for decades, are now honoured by the Prime Minister. He also questioned why opposition leaders couldn't adopt a more positive political approach.

On May 28, 2023, PM Narendra Modi installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing a traditional puja. This Sengol, handed over to PM Modi by Adheenams, was previously accepted by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the night of August 14, 1947.

