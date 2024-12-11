Mumbai, December 10: The year 2024 has been a rollercoaster ride, with the past 12 months witnessing political, social and economic changes not only in India but worldwide. However, the 24th year of the 21st century also saw heartbreaking moments and political ups and downs but, more importantly, bizarre and controversial statements by politicians across the country. The year gone by saw politicians and other leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Sambit Patra, actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, etc., courting controversy with their bizarre and controversial remarks.

From Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge toh Katenge" to Ravneet Singh Bittu's remark on Rahul Gandhi being the "number one terrorist" and Telangana minister Konda Surekha's absurd remark on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce, let's take a look at some of the most bizarre and controversial statements that made headlines this year. Not only did these statements lead to widespread criticism, but also influenced the political discourse in India.

List of Controversial Statements That Made Headlines in 2024

Sambit Patra Says Lord Jagannath Is Modi Bhakt

Sambit Patra says Lord Jagannath is Modi Bhakt. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Kangana Ranaut Says 'Rapes Were Happening During Farmers' Protest'

Kangana Ranaut says rapes we’re happening during farmers’ protests. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Ravneet Singh Bittu Calls Rahul Gandhi the No. 1 Terrorist

Ravneet Singh Bittu calls Rahul Gandhi No. 1 terrorist. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Zameer Ahmed Khan Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'

Zameer Ahmed Khan calls HD Kumaraswamy ‘Kaaliya’. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Sam Pitroda Says 'People in East Look Like Chinese'

Sam Pitroda says People in East Look Like Chinese. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Sanjay Gaikwad Announces Reward for 'Chopping' Rahul Gandhi's Tongue

Sanjay Gaikwad announces reward for chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue. (Photo credits: (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Kali Charan Maharaj's Remark on Mahatma Gandhi and Godse Stirs Controversy

Kali Charan Maharaj’s remark on Gandhi and Godse stirs controversy. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Sanjay Singh Gangwar's Remark on Cowshed Curing Cancer

Sanjay Singh Gangwar says cowshed cures cancer. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Baby Rani Maurya's Bizarre Remark Amid Wolf Attack in Uttar Pradesh

Baby Rani Maurya’s bizarre remark amid wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Remark

Yogi Adityanath calls for unity amid Bangladesh unrest. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda Makes Controversial Statement

Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda’s controversial statement. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Konda Surekha's Absurd Remark on Samantha Prabhu's Divorce

Konda Surekha's absurd remark on Samantha Prabhu’s divorce. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

BJP Leader Anil Bonde's 'Chatka' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Anil Bonde’s ‘Chatka’ remark. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Shobha Karandlaje Links Tamil Nadu With Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

Shobha Karandlaje links Tamil Nadu with Rameshwaram Cafe Blast. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

RK Chaudhary's 'Sengol' Remark Causes a Political Stir

RK Chaudhary’s Sengol remark causes political stir in country. (Photo credits: LatestLY)

Besides the people mentioned above, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked in another hate speech case after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. His comments against Prophet Mohammed led to protests in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and other states across the country.

