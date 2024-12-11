Mumbai, December 10: The year 2024 has been a rollercoaster ride, with the past 12 months witnessing political, social and economic changes not only in India but worldwide. However, the 24th year of the 21st century also saw heartbreaking moments and political ups and downs but, more importantly, bizarre and controversial statements by politicians across the country. The year gone by saw politicians and other leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Sambit Patra, actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, etc., courting controversy with their bizarre and controversial remarks.
From Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge toh Katenge" to Ravneet Singh Bittu's remark on Rahul Gandhi being the "number one terrorist" and Telangana minister Konda Surekha's absurd remark on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce, let's take a look at some of the most bizarre and controversial statements that made headlines this year. Not only did these statements lead to widespread criticism, but also influenced the political discourse in India.
List of Controversial Statements That Made Headlines in 2024
Sambit Patra Says Lord Jagannath Is Modi Bhakt
Kangana Ranaut Says 'Rapes Were Happening During Farmers' Protest'
Ravneet Singh Bittu Calls Rahul Gandhi the No. 1 Terrorist
Zameer Ahmed Khan Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'
Sam Pitroda Says 'People in East Look Like Chinese'
Sanjay Gaikwad Announces Reward for 'Chopping' Rahul Gandhi's Tongue
Kali Charan Maharaj's Remark on Mahatma Gandhi and Godse Stirs Controversy
Sanjay Singh Gangwar's Remark on Cowshed Curing Cancer
Baby Rani Maurya's Bizarre Remark Amid Wolf Attack in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Remark
Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda Makes Controversial Statement
Konda Surekha's Absurd Remark on Samantha Prabhu's Divorce
BJP Leader Anil Bonde's 'Chatka' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi
Shobha Karandlaje Links Tamil Nadu With Rameshwaram Cafe Blast
RK Chaudhary's 'Sengol' Remark Causes a Political Stir
Besides the people mentioned above, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked in another hate speech case after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. His comments against Prophet Mohammed led to protests in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and other states across the country.
