Mumbai, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Parliament Building on Sunday, May 28 with leaders across party lines likely to grace the event. Ahead of the grand inauguration event, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday shared details about the much-anticipated event. Shah said that "Sengol", a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu will be installed at the upcoming Parliament Building.

The "Sengol", which symbolizes the transfer of power from the British was received by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, a day before India attained Independence from the Britishers. The "Sengol", which was kept in a museum in Allahabad till date will now be installed in the New Parliament building on May 28 and hold a prominent place. Having said that, it is important to understand what a "Sengol" is and what importance it holds in India's history. Sengol, Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu, to be Installed in New Parliament Building, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah.

What Is Sengol's Connection With India's History?

Home Minister Amit Shah not only shared the details of the "Sengol" but also highlighted its significance in India's history and culture, especially Tamil culture. The history of "Sengol" can be traced back to the Chola dynasty, which had its prominence in South India. Shah also said that Sengol, which symbolizes a transfer of power, will be placed near the seat of the speaker in the new parliament building.

What Does Sengol Signify?

Segol which symbolizes the transfer of power is understood to have its origin in the Tamil word "Semmai" meaning 'Righteousness'. Besides, the meaning of the word Sengol is also understood to be "full of wealth". Sengol is said to be an Indic civilizational practice which traced its root to the Chola dynasty. In simple terms, the Sengol, or sceptre as it is known was used during the time of enthronement when the "Sengol" or the ceremonial sceptre was handed over to the new ruler.

Sengol's Connection With Chola Dynasty:

Notably, Sengoal dates back its origin to the Chola empire and was used during the coronation ceremonies of kings. Over the course of history, the Sengol emerged as an iconic symbol of their power in Southern India thereby symbolizing the "power, legitimacy, and sovereignty" of the Chola kings. New Parliament Building Inauguration Date: PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate New Sansad Bhavan to Nation on This Day.

The ceremonial event of Sengol which unfolded on the night of August 14, 1947, marked a significant change in India’s history with the country embarking on a journey to become a free and independent nation. With the installation of the Sengol in the New Parliament Building on May 28, a new chapter will be etched in India's rich history.

