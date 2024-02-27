Sambhal, February 27: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Shafiqur Rehman Barq died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 93 years old and had been admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad. Shafiq-Ur-Rehman Barq Seeks UP Minister Gulab Devi’s Resignation for Calling PM Narendra Modi ‘Reincarnation of God’

Barq had been named as the SP candidate for Sambhal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. SP president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over his death and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

