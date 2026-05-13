India News | SP Must Act Against Ajendra Singh for Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi: BJP's Prakash Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Samajwadi Party take action against its MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying only then would people believe that the party does not endorse such statements.

Speaking to ANI here, Reddy accused political parties of making irresponsible comments against constitutional institutions and later distancing themselves from the controversy.

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"It's become a habit for political party leaders and the parties they belong to to comment on institutions, including the Prime Minister and the Supreme Court, and then disassociate themselves from those remarks. The Samajwadi Party leader should take action on Ajendra Singh for his remarks, and then only people will believe that the Samajwadi Party is not a party which gives such type of derogatory statements on any institutions, including the Prime Minister. Otherwise, people will not believe your comments," Reddy said.

Reddy also spoke about the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, saying the Government of India had acted in the interest of students by deciding to reconduct the examination.

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"The Government of India is taking maximum measures to conduct the NEET examination in a perfect, foolproof manner. However, because it is a national exam, there might be some leakages in one or two parts of the country. The Government of India has drastically taken a decision to re-conduct the examination in the interest of students and the country. Strict action will be taken against those responsible after proper investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Modi. The case was registered at Kotwali Nagar Police Station in Mahoba district based on a complaint filed by BJP Media Incharge Satendra Gupta.

The controversy also drew sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who termed the remarks "unparliamentary" and said they reflected "political impropriety" and "ideological bankruptcy."

The NEET-UG controversy has meanwhile sparked nationwide protests, with student organisations including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and NSUI demanding accountability over repeated examination irregularities and paper leak allegations.

The Centre has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the examination will be reconducted without requiring fresh registrations from candidates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)