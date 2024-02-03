Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that had they been in power, the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya would never have been built. Yogi asserted that the SP not only opposes the veneration of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, but also stands against the legacy of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Kannauj on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering at the boarding ground of KK Inter College in Ashok Nagar, the Chief Minister emphasised the efficiency of the double-engine government in completing developmental projects while respecting faith. On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 59 projects worth Rs 352 crore in Kannauj.

CM Yogi also paid homage to late Om Prakash Pathak, the father of Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak, on his fifth death anniversary. Commending MP Subrat Pathak for annually providing artificial limbs and tricycles to the differently abled (Divyangjans), Yogi highlighted the potential achievements of Divyangjans with the support of society and government.

Paying respects to the late Om Prakash Pathak and BJP leader Banwari Lal Dohare, Yogi acknowledged their dedication to the nationalist cause. Reflecting on the history of Kannauj, he remembered Maharaj Harsh Vardhan and praised his valour, emphasising his pivotal role in the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the realization of the concept of Ram Rajya in the country from Kannauj itself.

Mentioning the completion of the grand Shri Ram temple after 500 years of struggle under PM Modi's leadership, Yogi invited the people of Kannauj to visit Ayodhya and witness the temple. He urged the residents to choose a representative for Kannauj in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections who actively engaged with the community and ensured the equitable distribution of government schemes.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Yogi mentioned the name change of the medical college in Kannauj, which was originally named after Dr B R Ambedkar, during the SP tenure. "The Samajwadi Party has issues with both Lord Shri Ram and Baba Saheb", he remarked, reaffirming government's commitment to renaming the Kannauj Medical College after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Yogi accused the SP of seeking votes in the name of caste while working for their own family's benefit. He assured the perfume traders of Kannauj of government support and highlighted the positive environment being created for technology, packaging, marketing, and export in the perfume business.

Reiterating the commitment to public service, Yogi assured the development of Kannauj with excellent infrastructure, world-class ITIs, and skill development centres. He presented house keys and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes with the event attended by state government ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented house keys and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes. Among those who attended the event were ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Aseem Arun, MP Subrat Pathak, Devendra Singh Bhole, Vijay Kumar Dubey, District Panchayat President Priya Shakya, MLAs Kailash Singh Rajput, Archana Pandey, Poonam Sankhwar, BJP regional president Prakash Pal, District President Veer Singh Bhadauria, and State President Scheduled Morcha Ramchandra Kannaujiya.

"Major projects inaugurated include the establishment of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Category-A in Talgram Dehat, Chhibramau, Construction of Government Polytechnic Building in Talgram Dehat, Chhibramau, Widening and Strengthening of various routes including GT Road 348 km Jasauli via Mahachandapur to 238 km of VP Marg, Tirwa-Khairnagar-Auser Hamirpur Road from Km 0 to 10, Chhibramau-Vishungarh Road connecting Chhibramau Tehsil Headquarters," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Other projects inaugurated include Phase-1 Development of the Perfume Park in 48.54 acres in Tehsil Tirwa, construction of Road from T-4 Harsen to Bela Road, and Khargapur to Khadni, drinking water projects in Beharapur-Gaisapur, Hamirpur, Patti-Bibipur, Miyaganj, Jafarabad, Khande Dewar, Asaltabad, Nagla-Danua, Tahpur, and Gadora.

Foundation stones were laid for Nagar Panchayat Samdhan Drinking Water Reorganisation Project, Rehabilitation and Canal Land Demarcation Work Project of Thathiya Rajbaha.

Foundation stones were also laid for connectivity projects:1. Umgara to Barapul 2. Sultanpur to Bansramau3. Harauli to Mannapurwa4. Pandeypurwa to Musari5. Agous to Sahiyapur6. Surajpur to Parasramau7. Aroh to Bairgar8. Baswari to Ibrahimpur Nagariya9. Kakraiya Marg to Nagla Hase10. Nagla Vishuna to Mishrabad12. Behta Khas Khanpur Kaswa, Mahmoodpur Khas Nadanpur Pulia to Shankarpur

Foundation stones were also laid for connectivity projects from Kaswa to Palia Buchpur and Induyaganj to Mirpur. (ANI)

