Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), June 17 (ANI): In a major boost to infrastructure in North Eastern States, the Indian Army's Spear Corps held a meeting in Arunachal Pradesh to discuss improving roads and hydroelectric power projects.

The meeting was led by the head of the Dao Division and included senior officials from BRO, THDC, SJVN, NHIDCL, and the Arunachal government.

They focused on working together to build and upgrade important roads in remote areas and to complete hydroelectric projects on time.

In a post on X, Spear Corps said, "#SpearCorps organised an Integrated Stakeholders Meeting on Road Infrastructure and Hydro Electric Power Projects in #ArunachalPradesh. The meeting was chaired by GOC #DaoDivision wherein senior officials from #BRO, #THDC, #SJVN, #NHIDCL and @mygovarunachal attended."

"Deliberations centred on synergising efforts to construct and upgrade vital road links in the remote and strategically significant areas of Eastern #ArunachalPradesh. Special attention was given to the proposed hydroelectric power Projects in the state. All stakeholders agreed to synchronise efforts to ensure the timely execution of projects, thus bolstering national security and promoting socio-economic development in the region," the post stated.

Recently, Arunachal Pradesh declared 2025-35 the Decade of Hydro Power in an effort to harness its significant hydropower potential, estimated at 58,000 MW.

The decision was taken during the Arunachal Pradesh government's special cabinet meeting on Friday, which was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Governor, and the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a press statement of the CMO Arunachal Pradesh, it said that during the Decade of Hydro Power, the government aims to undertake strategic policy and governance measures not just to harness the hydropower potential through a judicious mix of mega, large and small hydroelectric projects, but also to create a stable and supportive policy and regulatory framework for the overall development of the industrial ecosystem in the state, both as a source of economic growth and as a means of generating employment and self-employment opportunities for youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

With around 19 GW of hydropower projects under development with cumulative investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore in the next 10 years, Arunachal Pradesh is estimated to receive annual revenues of Rs 4,525 crore from the sale of free power from HEPs from 2035 onwards, the statement stated. (ANI)

