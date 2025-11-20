Chandigarh [India], November 20 (ANI): A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 24 at 1:00 pm, a notification by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constiutution of India, I, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, hereby summon the Punjab Legislative Assembly to meet for its 10th (Special) Session at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, Sri Anandpur Sahib, District Roopnagar," the notification read.

Also Read | 'SIR Is Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy, Opposition Spreading Misinformation', Claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The special session comes in the backdrop of the events being held in Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, to pay tribute to the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote in an X post, "With humility, I extend an invitation to devotees across the country and around the world to attend the events being held from 23 to 25 November at Sri Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of the Ninth Sovereign, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. Let us become acquainted with Guru Sahib Ji's unparalleled martyrdom and teachings."

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Collision Between E-Rickshaw and Bus in Mau.

CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal attended a 'Kirtan Darbar' at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi in Srinagar on Tuesday. CM Mann said that a 'jathha' will leave for a Yatra to Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday.

"The jathha will include Kashmiri Pandits too...The jathha will pass through Jammu, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and Garhshankar to finally reach Anandpur Sahib on 22nd November. Three more such jathhas will leave from Amritsar Sahib, Damdama Sahib and Tarn Taran Sahib, and all these jathhas will come together on November 22-23"

He said that a major all-faith convention will be held on November 23-24.

"An all-faith convention will also be held. Kirtan will also be held. There will be a drone show, a light and sound show to tell people about his life...Historic decisions that were never taken before will be taken in the convention," he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki, is remembered for his profound spiritual teachings and ultimate sacrifice. He is also known to be the founder of the Anandpur Sahib city.

This special session also follows the ruling AAP's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu's victory by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypolls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)