New Delhi Feb 18 (PTI) A speeding Audi car crashed into a scooter in South Delhi's Jorbagh, critically injuring two, one of whom is in serious condition. The driver of the car has been detained, according to police.

The accident was reported at 11:45 pm on Monday night near the Jorbagh Post Office, they added.

The injured, Tushar (20) and his 14-year-old nephew Naitik, residents of Lodhi Colony, were returning from their grandmother's house when the accident took place.

Naitik, a school student, sustained leg injuries and is stable, while Tushar, who is currently unemployed, remains in critical condition at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Additional DCP (South) Achin Garg said.

"A high-speed red Audi first struck the scooter before crashing into a tree. The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles," Garg said.

Police identified the Audi's driver as a student, accompanied by his 21-year-old friend.

The car belongs to the father of the accused, who is said to be a businessman. The two were heading to their Rajendra Nagar residence from Gol Market when the crash occurred, Garg said.

"The vehicle was moving at an extremely high speed, leading to a loss of control," said the officer.

After hitting the scooter, it swerved and hit a tree. Following the crash, the Audi occupants helped transport the injured to the hospital.

A relative of Naitik said that the Audi was moving dangerously fast.

Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (endangering life) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather further details," said the officer, adding that both students are in apprehended.

The damaged vehicles have been seized, and blood samples were sent for alcohol testing.

