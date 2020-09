Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Srinagar administration has selected 25 schools for smart classrooms, modern teaching-learning material, capacity building and training of staff.

"Twenty-five schools selected for smart classrooms, modern teaching-learning material, capacity building and training of staff by district administration of Srinagar," J-K's Department of Information and Public Relations said in a tweet.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

It also said district Srinagar administration intends to develop 100 schools on similar lines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)