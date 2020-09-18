New Delhi, September 17: Facebook and Instagram users have complained that they are unable to access their account, indicating outage of the popular social media platforms. Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down and users are receiving an error message. "Sorry something went wrong, we're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," this message displayed on the screen of users. Facebook to Combine Messenger, Instagram Chats in New App.

According to tech portals, Facebook has said that they were looking into the issue. Users took to Twitter to vent their frustration about the non-working of Facebook and Instagram. Down Detector confirmed that there were some issues with both the social media sites and users were unable to access their accounts and data which includes pictures and videos. It’s unclear how widespread the issue is. Facebook Smart Glasses in Collaboration With RayBan, Armani, Oakley & Versace Eyewear Maker to Be Launched in 2021.

Facebook and Instagram users complained on Twitter with #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown to verify they weren't the only ones suffering from the problem. Here are some reactions to the outage:

JUST IN: Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down at the moment - an error message appears when trying to load the websites, saying they're working to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/CVkcrEVaUf — 570 NEWS - Kitchener (@570NEWS) September 17, 2020

instagram is down meaning they’re changing something else AGAIN 😭 — zel (@denzeldion) September 17, 2020

So.. am I the only one that when instagram doesn’t work I run on Twitter just to check if it’s only my problem? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/M0tLZFIF4Z — Giada🧚🏻‍♂️ (@giadadimedio) September 17, 2020

the twitter app when they see that instagram and facebook are down: pic.twitter.com/GecPTM377g — i met bayley (@bayleysmile) September 17, 2020

Apparently, Facebook and Instagram are down...... Millennials Right Now: pic.twitter.com/lHSJs72Isz — Kellen Sherman (@KShermanSports) September 17, 2020

Some users reported Facebook and Instagram have started working, but with slowness loading pages. Others also said their mobile apps are working, while the desktop is not. Facebook has over 2 billion users in major parts of the world, while Instagram has over 1 billion users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).