Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) District authorities in Srinagar have taken over the custody of a plot of land belonging to a temple trust after illegal structures came up on it, officials said.

The patch of land in the posh Hyderpora locality of the city here is valued at Rs 320 crore, they said.

The land belongs to the Ghanshyam temple trust, the officials added.

They said there was a long-running dispute between the temple trust and the heirs of the person who had gifted the land to the deity many decades ago.

The land was, however, in the possession of local farmers who had been tilling it for more than four decades, the officials added.

They said the matter was adjudicated in a revenue court in 2019 which decided that the temple trust had the title of the land.

As the agricultural land was converted into a residential area over the years, some illegal structures came up on it and the authorities have already registered FIRs against the violators, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad was not available for a comment, but revenue officials said the custody was given to the local tehsildar.

