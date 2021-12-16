New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): With an aim to uplift the socio-economic standard of the border population, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a study tour programme for border youths of Baksa District in Assam.

Jagdeep Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sector Headquarters, SSB on Thursday flagged off the study tour team consisting of 14 youths out of which nine boys and five girls will visit various places Delhi and Jaipur from Howly town in Assam.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech To Donate 2 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

The students were selected by a panel of senior officers on the basis of marks obtained by them in 10th, 12th and Graduation, character certificates from concerned authorities and personal interviews for the eight-day long tour.

"We have received numerous names but who could qualify the above criteria were finally selected. Their age is between 18-25 years, some of them have completed graduation and some are pursuing. The tour started from Barpeta and it will cover Delhi, Rajasthan and return on December 23," Singh said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Drowns Wife In Kapila River, Attempts To Kill Children In Mysore District; Arrested.

Further, the DIG said, "They will be given exposure to metro ride, Delhi University and important historical and cultural places. In Rajasthan, Jaipur city will be the centre of the visit. Their travel has been arranged in Air-conditioned coaches, quality food and comfortable living accommodation in hotels have been ensured."

Singh said that the team will get the opportunity to witness the grandeur of the Force in SSB's Raising Day ceremony on December 20 at Force Headquarters SSB, New Delhi.

Speaking about the aim of this tour, Singh said that it will provide exposure to the students and it will give them a wider and broad perspective about the Indian culture, heritage, working of Force, affinity towards Force and capitalise their talent towards employment generation.

"The programme has been organised under Civic Action Programme (North-East Region) to win the hearts and minds of the local population," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)