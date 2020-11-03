Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Fire broke out in a stabled sleeper coach at Medchal Railway Station here on Tuesday, but no one was injured, the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

The coach caught fire at 1.50 PM and the flames were immediately brought under control with the help of fire extinguishers and a fire engine, SCR said in a statement.

Ten coaches have been stabled at the station since September 22, it said.

"The on-duty railway staff took immediate preventive steps like isolation of the rest of the coaches and disconnecting the Over Head Electricity supply," SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he added.

