Panaji, November 3: Classes for students of standard 10th and 12th will begin in Goa from November 21. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday made the announcement regarding the resumption of classes 10 and 12 in schools and junior colleges. Pramod Sawant said all guidelines issued in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will be followed. Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

"It has been decided unanimously that classes for standard X and XII will resume from November 21 following all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures," the Chief Minister told news agency ANI. Schools and colleges in Goa had been shut since March when the country went under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Goa has so far reported 43,954 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), including 616 deaths.

The Centre had announced some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12 under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines. However, the Goa government had decided not to open educational institutes in the state. Under the 'Unlock 5' guidelines, the Centre has permitted states and union territories to open schools in a graded manner. The new guidelines stated states can take their decisions on the opening of schools in consultation with the concerned institutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).