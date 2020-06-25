Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed people to exercise in open spaces and reopening of stadia and sports complex without spectators outside the containment zones.

The latest notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh also permitted the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

"Stadium and sports complex (without spectators), walking, jogging, running and exercises in open spaces and online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e- commerce are permitted outside containment zone(s)," the notification, a copy of which was released to the press, said.

The permission would be effective from immediate effect.

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

Native state of star cricketer M S Dhoni, Jharkhand also has many talented players in sports like hockey, archery and football.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)