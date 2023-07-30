Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday morning carried out raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a narco case.

As per official sources, the raids were conducted at multiple locations including at the house of a drug peddler.

"The SIA team conducted raids at multiple locations in Poonch in connection with drug peddler Rafiq Lala who was arrested four months back," they said.

The accused was arrested four months back and a case was filed under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic (NDPS) Act, they added.

More details awaited.

Earlier in June, Poonch Police arrested a narcotic peddler and recovered a heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Mohd Zahir aka Urf Pitti, a resident of Gohlad, Mendhar.

Earlier, in a statement, Poonch Police, appealed to all citizens of the area to be wary of the drug menace and report any incident to the police, adding that their identity will be kept confidential. (ANI)

