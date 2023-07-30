Mumbai, July 30: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man who reportedly went missing 10 years ago was reunited with his wife in Ballia on Saturday, July 29. While the news of the couple reuniting won hearts, there seems to be a twist in the incident. As per reports, the woman was shocked to learn that the man whom she brought home thinking of him as her long-lost husband was actually someone else.

Woman Mistakes Man for Her Husband in Ballia

The woman identified as Janaki Devi (43) of Devkali village had spotted the man in a dishevelled state with torn clothes, unkempt hair and a beard on the streets of Ballia. After meeting her so-called husband, Devi the man home thinking he was her husband Moti Chand, who had reportedly gone missing nearly a decade ago. Janaki Devi mistook the man spotted outside Ballia district hospital as her husband. Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Went Missing 10 Years Ago Reunited With Wife in Ballia, Heartwarming Video Surfaces.

In the video that has gone viral, Devi can be heard saying, "Where were you for so many days? Where did you go?" However, the man remained silent and did not respond to her questions. After taking the man home, Devi looked for certain marks on his body in order to ascertain his identity. After much deliberation, Devi realised that the man was not her husband Moti Chand, who had gone missing. Later, the man was identified as Rahul.

After spotting her "so-called" husband on the streets of Ballia, Devi even went on to show her husband's old pictures to passersby. Later, she called her son and introduced him to his father. The woman's relatives also reached the spot and mistook the man to be her husband. They even helped her in taking him home. Man Who Went Missing a Decade Ago Reunites with Wife in UP's Ballia.

"I got emotional when I suddenly saw my husband Motichand on the roadside. I just couldn't believe my eyes," Devi had said. However, after realising her mistake, Janaki Devi apologised to Rahul. Soon, Rahul's relatives and his village head were contacted to confirm his identity. Following this, he was handed over to his family.

