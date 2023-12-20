Imphal, Dec 20 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state is safeguarding the youths of the country by effectively checking drug smuggling.

Talking to reporters, Singh said though Manipur is a small state, the number of drug users is rampantly increasing.

Also Read | CGST Amendment Bill 2023: Rajya Sabha Gives Nod To Bill To Ease Setting Up of GST Tribunal; Fix Age Cap for Member, President.

"The state government launched the war on drugs in 2019 and since then we have eradicated many poppy plantations and arrested hundreds of drug smugglers," he added.

"Manipur is protecting the youths of mainland India by checking the inflow of drugs to the rest of the country from Myanmar and beyond. Manipur is playing a big role in preventing drugs from reaching other states," he said.

Also Read | Land-for-Job Scam: ED Summons Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Questioning in Money Laundering Case.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said, "The state is passing through a crucial period, but with the support of the masses, we have almost overcomed it."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special priority to Manipur and wants to develop the state," Singh said. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)