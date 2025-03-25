Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 25 (ANI): In 2019, the 112 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) was introduced to provide Gujarat citizens with a single, efficient point of contact for all emergency services, said a statement from the Gujarat CMO on Tuesday.

This initiative merged the toll-free numbers of the Health and Family Welfare, Police, Fire, Women and Child Development, and Revenue-Disaster Management departments into one unified platform.

Also Read | 'Grabbing Breasts or Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape Attempt' Order by Allahabad HC: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Allahabad High Court Observations on Attempt To Rape.

Initially implemented in Gir Somnath, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi, Chhota Udepur, Botad, Aravalli, and Mahisagar, the system is now set for statewide implementation under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

To make this service accessible across the state, efforts are underway to establish an integrated control and command centre along with advanced IT infrastructure. This centre will enable real-time monitoring of emergency response operations in all districts while allowing independent monitoring at the district level.

Also Read | Vada Pav, Crennis and Philantrophic Collaboration: Gates Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Partner for India’s Future.

With a focus on leveraging digital technology, the government remains committed to strengthening and expanding the efficiency of this service.

To ensure a swift emergency response across districts, 500 Jan Rakshak PCR vans will be deployed. Additionally, personnel, including those from the police department, are undergoing specialized training on emergency response protocols, incorporating real-time digital updates.

Since its launch on February 19, 2019, the ERSS-112 helpline in Gujarat has successfully handled over 1.49 crore emergency calls, with emergency teams dispatched for immediate assistance in 69,477 cases.

Across the seven districts where the system is operational, the average police response time stands at 26 minutes and 59 seconds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)