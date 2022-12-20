New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "favouring friends" and start serving people reeling under high inflation.

He highlighted that the Congress government in Rajasthan is providing gas cylinders at less than half the price provided by the Centre.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced at a rally in Alwar that the state government will provide Rs 500 subsidy on every LPG gas cylinder to the poor people of the state under the Ujjwala scheme.

"Rajasthan's Congress government's big announcement of providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 -- less than half the price of the Central government. Mr prime minister, stop favouring your 'friends' and serve the people hit hard by high inflation," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi and his party have been attacking the prime minister and his government over the rise in prices of essential commodities, saying they are hurting the poor.

