Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday retaliated to the remark of former CM Raman Singh over the murder of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Narayanpur district, and said that he should stop threatening.

"When he (Raman Singh) was Chief Minister for 15 years, he used to threaten and even today he is using the same language. He was in power for 15 years, and used to say that there should not be politics on such incidents, and today when he is in opposition, he has started doing politics on the same," Baghel said.

"If any party that suffered the Naxalite bite the most, it has been the Congress party. Our frontline leaders were martyred in the Jhelum incident during Singh's tenure. That's why we say that it was a political criminal conspiracy, let it be investigated," CM Baghel added.

Notably, the local BJP leader, Sagar Sahu was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his home in Chhota Dongar village in Narayanpur district on Friday evening.

Sahu was the vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP.

According to the preliminary information, two unidentified persons came on a bike and barged into the leader's house and shot him with AK47 at around 8 pm.

The injured BJP leader was rushed to Chhote Dongar health centre, and was later referred to a district hospital in Narayanpur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nonetheless, it is being investigated whether the incident was carried out by Naxalites or any other anti-social elements.

Reacting to the incident, former CM Raman Singh wrote on twitter, "Our leaders are being killed by targeting the BJP. The incompetent Congress government has surrendered before criminals. CM Baghel, remember that every single murder will be accounted for. Now real 'justice' will be done, not the 'injustice' of Congress."

CM Baghel further reacted to the BJP National President J P Nadda's visit to the state on Saturday, and said, "It is good, he should come. Now elections are arriving then he will definitely come. As assembly elections are getting closer, so everyone will come. But when we used to go to Uttar Pradesh during assembly elections there, then section 144 was implemented in the state, it is not implemented in Chhattisgarh."

Reacting to the impact of Nadda's visit, CM Baghel said that Nadda ji could not save his home state, what would he do here.

"He could not save Himachal Pradesh. The Union Minister used to cry but the public rejected them. Nadda could not handle his state, what would he do here?," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)