Chandigarh, February 10: Asserting that the state government is fully committed to ensuring justice in Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura incidents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday appealed to the people to lift the roadblock at Behbal Kalan to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

In an appeal, the Chief Minister said the firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura in 2015 along with the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari had bruised the psyche of every human being especially the Sikh community. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Industry Captains: Era of Harassment for Industrialists Is Over.

He said justice will prevail in both these incidents and the perpetrators of these heinous crimes will not be spared at any cost. The government is already leaving no stone unturned for this noble cause and those involved in these crimes will be soon behind the bars.

The Chief Minister said due to road blockage at Behbal Kalan a lot of inconvenience is being created to the common people. He said this harassment of the masses should be avoided, adding he appealed to the 'sangat' to lift the roadblock in larger public interest.

Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, Mann said both these parties have connived with each other to save the guilty of these incidents.

The Chief Minister said that, while the unfortunate incidents of desecration and firing on innocents took place during the Akali regime, the Congress actively shielded the perpetrators of these crimes during its tenure. Punjab CM Welcomes Principals Back from Singapore Tour.

Mann said the Akali-Congress nexus that was shielding the accused had been broken with the AAP government coming into power, which is already making efforts to nab the perpetrators. He said his government is firmly committed to bring the guilty to book and ensure justice in both these cases to assuage the sentiments of the people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2023 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).