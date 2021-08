New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the strengthening of the over one thousand fast track special courts will ensure speedy trials in heinous crimes against women and children.

The strengthening of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts, will ensure speedy trials and conviction of the accused persons in heinous crimes against children and women, the minister wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

He retweeted an August 4 tweet regarding the Union Cabinet's decision approving continuation of 1,023 fast track special courts as a centrally sponsored scheme for another two years. The scheme was launched on October 2, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)