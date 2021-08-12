New Delhi, August 12: The Osmania University has released the admit cards for the TS LAWCET 2021 on Thursday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can visit the website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in to check and download their respective admit cards for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, 2021. The entrance examination for law courses will be conducted on August 23 and August 24, 2021. TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key Released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Students Can Raise Objections by August 14; Here’s How To Download.

The TS LAWCET for 3-year law course will be conducted on August 23 in two shifts between 10:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4 pm. Meanwhile the TS LAWCET for 5-year courses will be conducted on August 24 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12 noon. TS PGLCET for LLM courses will also be conducted on August 24. Scroll down to know how to download the admit cards. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to admit cards for TS LAWCET 2021.

Here Is How To Download TS LAWCET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link available at the home page under

A new web page will open

Enter your respective details - Registration Number, Date of Birth and Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number

Click on 'Download Hallticket'

Take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authority immediately in case of any discrepancies. TS LAWCET 2021 is being conducted by Hyderabad's Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. It is being held for admission into 3-year and 5- year LLB courses in Telangana for the academic session 2021-22.

