Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) The Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees serving in valley sat on a dharna here with placards carrying their demand, 'only solution relocation', as their strike entered 180th day Thursday.

They said that they are not only protesting the "selective and targeted killings" in Kashmir but also against “ignoring their plight” by Lieutenant Governor administration.

The protesters, employed in the Valley under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package, said they should be relocated and posted in the Jammu region till situation becomes conducive for them to work in the valley.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits employees including females sat on road in the city carrying placards amid raising of slogans in support of their demand of relocation. The number of targeted killings has gone up to 21 this year.

"We want government to talk to us. They should not ignore our plight as our agitation has entered 180th day today," a protestor said.

Even today non-locals were attacked by terrorists in valley. "There is no security and safety to our lives," he said.

Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured two non-local workers, including a Nepali national, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

