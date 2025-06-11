Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said the struggle to save Dharavi is a fight for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Addressing party workers at the slum sprawl which is being redeveloped, Thackeray said his great-grandfather Keshav aka Prabhodhankar Thackeray, and grandfather Bal Thackeray fought for a Samyukta (united) Maharashtra.

Aaditya said he and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are fighting for today's Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"The struggle for Dharavi is not just Dharavi alone. It is a fight for Mumbai and Maharashtra," the Worli MLA said.

The former Maharashtra minister accused the BJP of lying that the Dharavi Redevelopment tender was floated when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister. Had the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government redeveloped Dharavi, it would have only been for its residents, he added.

The multi-billion Dharavi Redevelopment Project is being executed by the Adani group.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved a master plan (for the project). How many people were seated next to Fadnavis when the master plan was approved, he asked.

Aaditya claimed the master plan states that people residing in Dharavi till 2000 will be eligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi, while the rest will be shifted to Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Vikhroli and the Deonar dumping ground.

Drawing a parallel to the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli, Wadala, and N M Joshi Marg, Aaditya said everyone has been made eligible for these projects executed by MHADA. Each resident has been given a 500 sq ft house.

"Similar development should take place in Dharavi. The benefit should be given to the government and not the Adani Group," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

He said all residents of Dharavi should be made eligible so that they can be rehabilitated at the same place and get a 500 sq ft house.

He said the government should explain how kumbharwadas (a colony of potters), koliwadas (a colony of fishermen), and micro industries will be rehabilitated.

"They (the BJP) are trying to swallow Mumbai," he added.

He claimed the BJP would try to create a wedge in Dharavi, but that (plan) should not be allowed to succeed.

Earlier this month, the state government gave nod to the revised terms and conditions for the 8.5-hectare plot of Mother Dairy plot meant to be used for rehabilitating ineligible slum dwellers under which amenities like a school, hospital, and a shopping complex will be built there.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office said under the Dharavi Redevelopment project, 8.5 lakh families have to be rehabilitated.

Of 8.5 lakh families, five lakh families are eligible to be rehabilitated in Dharavi. There is a need for additional land to rehabilitate additional 3.5 lakh families. One of the land parcels for rehabilitating these 3.5 lakh families is the Kurla's Mother Dairy project.

