Mumbai, June 11: In a disturbing incident, a 16-year-old girl was sexually molested by a doctor during a medical examination at a private clinic in Mumbai’s Govandi area. The minor girl had visited the facility, identified as Diamond Nursing Home, for treatment when the doctor allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability. The accused, Dr Khalid Ansari, also reportedly threatened her not to speak about the incident. The woman later confided in her parents, leading to his arrest.

As per a report by the Free Press Journal, the incident took place on June 10, when the woman had approached Diamond Nursing Home in the Govandi area for medical assistance. During the course of the examination, Dr Khalid Ansari allegedly misused the opportunity and touched her inappropriately under the pretext of medical checks. The victim stated that she was shocked and traumatised by the doctor's actions, but was too afraid to respond at the moment due to his threats. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Taking Pictures With Friends Falls Into Sea at Juhu Jetty, Dies.

Upon returning home, the woman remained disturbed and eventually informed her parents about the incident. Taking the matter seriously, her family accompanied her to Rajawadi Hospital for a medical evaluation. After the medical check-up and with parental support, the woman proceeded to file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar Police. Officials recorded her statement and launched a detailed investigation into the allegations. Mumbai Shocker: Kandivali-Based Doctor Rapes and Tortures Junior Artist From Bollywood on Suspicion of Her Having an Affair, Booked.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Dr Ansari under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested soon after and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Police officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and assured that necessary legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected and testimonies recorded.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

