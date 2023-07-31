Silchar, Jul 31 (PTI) Three private security guards of NIT-Silchar were suspended after a group of students beat up the cooks of the college suspecting that they have stole a mobile phone, officials said on Monday.

A video of the students thrashing the three cooks, alleging that they stole a mobile phone, went viral on social media.

Police said they have started an investigation into the incident, and NIT has ordered an inquiry as well.

The incident happened on the campus last week, and the video got viral over the weekend, an NIT official said.

The three security guards were suspended as they failed to stop the assault, he said.

A 15-member committee has been set up by the NIT, and it has been asked to submit a report by August 4, he added.

