Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): School students in Gujarat's Rajkot celebrated as the state education board declared class 10th results on Thursday. Students at a school were seen rejoicing after the declaration of the results.

Samir Gohel, who secured the first rank, said, "I have secured 99.99 per cent marks. I have received 593 out of 600. It's because of my teachers and family support, along with my own hard work. I want to pursue computer science engineering from an IIT. My father is a labourer in a factory, and he wanted me to do something good, and I have done that today."

Also Read | Jai Hind Images and Messages for Indian Army Soldiers: Quotes of Bravery and Patriotism To Express Pride for Armed Forces and Pray for Their Safety Amid Operation Sindoor.

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in February-March 2025 were announced on Thursday.

This year, the SSLC Examination was conducted at 989 centres in 87 zones of the State. In which 3203 examination venues and 31397 examination halls were used. This year too, the examination hall tickets of the examinees were made available online so that the examinees could easily get them from their schools.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

'Paper Box Authentication and Tracking Application' was used to ensure the safe delivery of the question paper parcels from the zone office to the examination hall. This year, the examination was conducted on time. A total of 762485 regular examinees were registered in this examination, out of which 746892 examinees appeared in the examination and 620532 examinees became eligible for the certificate, the result of regular examinees is declared as 83.08 per cent.

While 82313 examinees were registered as repeat examinees. Out of them, 78613 examinees were present. Out of which 25357 examinees were successful, their result is 32.26 per cent. In addition, out of a total of 19925 examinees registered as GSOS examinees, 18553 examinees were present. Out of which 5043 examinees became eligible for the certificate. Their result is 27.18 per cent.

All the students who have failed or could not get their desired result can appear in the supplementary examination (Best of Two) to be held in June-2025 without getting frustrated or disappointed. So that any student can take the opportunity to improve their result by appearing in the supplementary examination (Best of Two). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)