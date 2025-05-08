The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7. The operation destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), as reported by the government in a press briefing. The targeted strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. Shortly after the confirmation of military strikes in Pakistan, Indian Army posted on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Amid the current cross-border shelling, the citizens of the country continue to pray for the safety of the Indian Armed Forces. On social media platforms, Jai Hind images and messages for Indian Army soldiers flooded the timelines, with citizens expressing their pride as well as their safety amid Operation Sindoor. In this article, we bring you quotes of bravery and patriotism that you can share online to stand with the Indian soldiers.

The Indian Army continues to make a distinction between terrorist infrastructure and Pakistan military targets to preserve some element of escalation control. India has described Operation Sindoor as “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press briefing on Operation Sindoor and said that the targets chosen by the Indian soldiers were based on strong intelligence inputs and their involvement in terror activities. Amid the testing times, citizens stand with the nation’s brave soldiers, sharing Jai Hind images, quotes on bravery and patriotism and messages for the Indian Army.

Quote Reads: “Your Uniform Is Not Just Fabric—It’s a Symbol of Sacrifice, Strength, and Selfless Service. India Stands Tall Because You Never Bow Down.”

Quote Reads: “While We Sleep in Peace, You March Through the Night. Your Courage Writes the Story of a Fearless India. Jai Hind!”

Quote Reads: “Every Heartbeat of the Nation Echoes With Pride Because of Warriors Like You—Unseen, Unsung, yet Unmatched.”

Quote Reads: “The Soil of India Is Sacred Because of the Blood, Sweat, and Sacrifices of Her Brave Sons and Daughters in Uniform. Salute to Your Spirit!”

Quote Reads: “You Are the Living Embodiment of Valour and Patriotism. India Breathes Freedom Because You Guard Every Inch With Your Life.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed stern action against the terror attack, constantly monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night. The Indian Army continues to monitor the ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

