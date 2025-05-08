Mumbai, May 08: Wondering if luck is on your side this Thursday? The much-awaited Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of May 08, 2025, is being declared. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is a widely played and government-regulated lottery in Assam. Participants can now check if their ticket numbers made it to today’s winners list online at bodolotteries.com. One can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced thrice a day, at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, making it a daily source of excitement for players. Apart from the Bodoland Lottery, other popular state lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. The official website offers an ad-free experience, ensuring easy access to accurate details. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result online. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is released daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, to access the winner's list and ticket numbers. The PDF files are user-friendly, allowing players to easily check their numbers. No need to browse through ad-loaded platforms. Just click here to get the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on May 08, 2025, and see if you’ve won.

At least 13 Indian states currently permit and regulate lottery games, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, and Nagaland, among others. These state-run lotteries offer various draws daily and weekly, giving participants numerous opportunities to try their luck. From regional favourites like the Bodoland Lottery in Assam to popular schemes in Sikkim and Mizoram, the lottery culture remains strong across parts of the country. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

However, while these games are legal in permitted states, they still fall under the broader category of gambling. LatestLY advises all participants to approach lotteries as a form of entertainment, play responsibly, and never exceed personal financial limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).