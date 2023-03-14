Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) Odisha's school and mass education minister SR Dash on Tuesday said that students, who dropped out of the ongoing Class 10 state board examination, would be given another opportunity to clear the papers.

The minister, during an assembly session, stated that a supplementary examination would be held in due course of time, and the students, who skipped the ongoing matriculation exam, can then sit for the test.

Dash stated that officials would visit the students to find out what prompted them to drop out.

"This year, 5.32 lakh students had filled up forms. A total of 13,058 students, however, dropped out. They will be identified and discussions will be held with their parents, who could then convince their wards to appear for the supplementary examination," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)