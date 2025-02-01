New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Studies have found that children and teenagers treated for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, including those in India, are under-represented in case numbers, with researchers calling for a "focus for case-finding efforts" in this age group.

A tuberculosis (TB) patient is said to be multidrug-resistant when the bacteria strain causing the infection has become immune to at least two of the effective drugs.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

Multidrug-resistance is a significant challenge in eliminating the bacterial disease, as the complication increases treatment durations, which further risks the spread of the infection.

Researchers reviewed previously published studies to understand trends in multidrug-resistant treatment of TB in children and teenagers aged 18 or below.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Belonging to Scheduled Tribe ST Community Molested in State University, FIR Lodged.

One of the reviews, by researchers, including those from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, analysed 42 studies involving over 23,369 children and teenagers aged 19 or below, mostly from India and South Africa.

The findings, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, revealed that nearly three in every four children or teens were successfully treated, with treatment durations typically lasting 16 months overall.

"Younger and clinically diagnosed children are under-represented among those treated for MDR (multidrug-resistant) and RR (rifampicin-resistant) tuberculosis and should be a focus for case-finding efforts," the authors wrote.

Rifampicin is a key drug recommended by the World Health Organisation as first-line treatment for TB.

Further, older teens between 15 and 19 years represented nearly 70 per cent of all the participants. They tend to have disease patterns similar to those seen in adults with TB and in whom it is easier to confirm the diagnosis microbiologically (through lab tests), the authors said.

They added that children aged under 5 were particularly under-represented, an important limitation as most deaths in children due to TB worldwide are in this age group and who were never started on treatment.

Another review by researchers from the University of Toronto, Canada, looked at 48 studies, including those from India.

They found high rates of successful treatment (almost 90 per cent) in children and teenagers with extensively drug-resistant TB -- when the infection-causing bacteria is resistant to nearly all available effective drugs.

However, "few childhood XDR- (extensively drug-resistant) and pre-XDR-TB cases are reported", the authors wrote in the study published in the journal PLoS Global Public Health. Treatment durations were found to range from 6 to 27 months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)