New Delhi, February 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 from January 31, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Constable (GD) exam in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can now download their hall tickets from the official website – ssc.gov.in.

The admit cards has been made available for download four days before each candidate’s scheduled exam shift. SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission Expected To Announce Results for Multi-Tasking Staff Exam Soon at ssc.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Download Your Marksheet.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Download and print your admit card for exam day.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, consisting of 80 objective-type questions, each carrying 2 marks, with a penalty of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Application Status Released, Admit Card To Be Out Soon at crpf.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

The test includes four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi.

Candidates can also download their SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025 ten days before their exam date.

