CBIC's official handle and field offices, significantly amplifying the work done during the Campaign. (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, actively engaged in the Special Campaign 5.0 from 2nd-31st October, 2025, with special focus on cleanliness, record management and disposal of e-Waste generated as per E-Waste Management Rules, 2022 of MoEFCC.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance, the concerted efforts of CBIC formations resulted in the achievement of several key milestones, which include NACIN Faridabad and CGST Faridabad disposing of 178 monitors, 70 CPUs, 88 Printers, 37 UPS, 20 Keyboards, 10 Mouse, 3 Photocopy Machines and 7 Air Conditioners as per E-waste Management Rules, 2022.

Record Management Drive was run in 606 offices under CBIC; 23,743 physical files were weeded out of 41,055 reviewed files; Review and closure of 1,054 e-files out of 4,398 reviewed; 1,200 cleanliness events organized across CBIC office premises in the States and public areas; Rs. 5.29 lakh (approx.) generated from the disposal of 22,728 kg of scrap, including 8,801 kg of e-waste, freeing 43,009 square feet of office space are also the key milestones.

Around 250 Kgs of NDPS drugs (Heroin, Cocaine, Ganja, Charas, etc.), Gutkha/ Pan Masala, 26 Lakhs cigarettes of foreign origin, and e-Cigarettes valued at Rs. 1,011 Crores approx. The safe destruction of the field formations of CBIC is also a main milestone.

Several best practices were implemented across various Customs and GST offices. Under the best practices, the following special activities were carried out by the field formations under CBIC.

The officers of Ahmedabad GST and CX Zone carried out a cleanliness drive at the Sarkhej Roja Heritage Site. The officers of DGARM, Delhi, carried out a cleanliness campaign at Purana Quila, Delhi. The officers of Pune GST & CX conducted a cleaning of Sinhagad Fort situated approximately. 30 km from Pune.

The officers of Bangalore Customs ran a cleanliness campaign on Karwar and Panambur beach as part of Special Campaign 5.0.The officers of Mumbai GST and CX carried out a cleanliness campaign on Chinchani Beach in Mumbai. The officers of Trichy Customs (Preventive) also conducted a cleanliness drive at Ruchipark Beach, situated near Tuticorin Customs House.

The Bengaluru GST & CX conducted the Swachhata Rally, and Pune GST & CX conducted the Cyclothon event to promote the importance of cleanliness.

Jamnagar Customs Colony, Staff Colony in Rajkot, Sandhills Staff Quarters in Vizag, Residential Quarters in Tuticorin, and the Departmental Guest House in Aksa, Mumbai, were cleaned as part of Special Campaign 5.0. In addition to the above, an incinerator was installed at Calicut Staff Quarters by Thiruvananthapuram GST & CX Zone.

Plantation Drives; Approx. Fifteen tree plantation drives were conducted to beautify the office premises and sites located away from the office by the field formations of CBIC.

Distribution of eco-friendly goodies; Dustbins, garbage bags, gloves and jute bags were distributed by field formations to promote cleanliness and eco-friendly practices.

Citizen-Centric Approaches and Grievance Redressal: The CBIC has always been proactive in addressing citizen grievances. For the third consecutive time, CBIC has secured first place in the grievance redressal system of CPGRAMS, as per the 41st CPGRAMS report published by DARPG. CBIC works with the motto "Championing Clarity, Credibility and Care in Grievance Redressal".

Around 250 posts were shared on 'X' and other social media platforms through CBIC's official handle and field offices, significantly amplifying the work done during the Campaign and the importance of Swachhata. Efforts will be made to keep up the momentum gained during the implementation phase of the Campaign, ensuring its sustainability throughout the year. (ANI)

