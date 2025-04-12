Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar strongly condemned the violent unrest in Jalangi, Murshidabad, where a Block Development Office (BDO) was razed, and police vehicles were torched by a mob.

Taking to X, Majumdar alleged that the chaos was a direct result of "minority appeasement" and vote-bank politics under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

Also Read | AP Inter Results 2025 Declared: Manabadi BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

https://x.com/DrSukantaBJP/status/1910760254666838409?t=qcGuxzcZOaai_Y7_jGToSg&s=08

"In Mamata Banerjee's Bengal, the so-called 'messengers of peace' -- nurtured under the banner of minority appeasement -- have unleashed utter chaos. In Jalangi, Murshidabad, their fury forced the @WBPolice to retreat, vehicles were torched, and in moments, a full BDO office was reduced to rubble. Those very #BDO officers, who once acted as party cadres during and after elections, now stand stunned -- facing the terrifying reality of the lawlessness they were once a part of normalizing. The state they serve offers them neither security nor dignity," he said in X post.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: Car With Haridwar Family Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Devprayag; 1 Rescued, 5 Feared Dead (Watch Video).

Majumdar also stated that the incident reflects a collapse of governance, leaving government offices and public safety at risk. He accused the Trinamool Congress government of shielding the chaos under the guise of secularism, warning that such incidents are the "cost of shameless appeasement."

"This is not just administrative failure -- this is what happens when governance is sacrificed at the altar of vote-bank politics. Offices are unsafe. Life itself is at risk. And yet, the regime shields the chaos in the name of secularism. Bengal bleeds. And those who once enabled it are now victims of the very anarchy they helped create. This is the cost of shameless appeasement. This is the legacy of failed CM @MamataOfficial's brand of politics," he added.

The violence in the Murshidabad District erupted amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in damage to public property. The situation in areas like Jangipur is reportedly under control, but tensions remain high.

Meanwhile, security was tightened, and several vehicles were torched in the ongoing protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, as per police officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)