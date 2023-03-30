Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that a large number of annoyed Congressmen are in contact with the BJP and the state government's plane may crash at any time.

While speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur said, "A large number of annoyed Congressmen are in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the BJP is not in a hurry."

He further claimed that from party workers of the lowest ranks to senior Congress leaders, they are not being taken into confidence by the Sukhu government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is doing everything just to take credit as he wants his name in every plan and project in the hill state.

Launching an attack on the government, the BJP leader said, "Ten guarantees assured by Sukhu are just poll promises which will never be fulfilled."

He further said that the people are also annoyed with the government, especially in Kangra and Mandi, comprising 25 seats out of the 68 Assembly seats, as due representation is not given to these two districts.

"The flight by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will crash anytime," he added.

The BJP leader said that the Sukhu government is hitting a new low in the State, which was never done during the regime of former CM Virbhadra Singh.

"We had healthy fights with Virbhadra Singh Ji in the past as well but there used to be a level, but the level has gone very down in the Sukhu regime, this is unfortunate," he said.

The former CM further took on the ruling government and said that many promises, including increasing farmers' income, were missing from this year's budget.

"They [the government] have talked about 300 units of free electricity to people and also promised to buy buffalo and cow's milk in exchange for Rs 100 and Rs 80, from the farmers, respectively, but nothing was mentioned in the State Budget," he said. "They said that farmers in the apple belt will decide the rate for their produce themselves but nothing has been done in this regard," he added.

He also lashed out at the government and said that the CM is taking credit for Centre-aided schemes.

"You are trying to get credit for PM Modi's incentives to be given for green energy, I really don't know why they are trying to take credit, as far as you talk about many states that are far ahead from them. The incentives PM Modi has given them are just trying to take credit," he said.

He said that the Congress government in the state has deceived the people as promised.

He further said that the decision by the State government to impose a water cess will have a ripple effect.

"You have imposed water cess, the implication of this is not going to be good. We want the State to grow and enhance the economy but the impact of water cess will be on people, no one wants to come for investment here. The power prices will increase," he said.

He said promising Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has also not been made clear and the false promises made to over 22 lakh women in the State have also turned out to be false promises.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Shimla Municipal Corporation election will be held very soon and alleged that the government is trying to hijack the system to win the election. (ANI)

